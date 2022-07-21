Rafaela Pimenta has continued the legacy of Mino Raiola by orchestrating Matthijs de Ligt’s transfer from Juventus to Bayern Munich.

The defender had been on the books of the Bianconeri since 2019, and Juve was keen to keep hold of him.

However, he refused to sign a new contract and forced them to cash in on him in this transfer window.

The move appeared to have happened suddenly in this transfer window after he rejected a new contract.

However, that is far from the truth and his agent, Pimenta, has just revealed that they have been working on the transfer for some time.

She said, as quoted by Corriere dello Sport: “We have been working on De Ligt’s move to Bayern since the spring. It could only be done if all the members were happy. So it was.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of the finest players in the world, and he is very young. There was always a good chance that he would want to leave Juve for a new challenge.

It is natural that clubs have been speaking with his entourage long before the transfer happened, and Pimenta’s comments are not exactly a surprise.