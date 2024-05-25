Monza manager Raffaele Palladino admitted that Juventus capitalised effectively on his team’s errors during their game against the Bianconeri this evening.

Juve faced the boys from Brianza in their final league game of the season, and it was a fixture that most people expected them to win.

The men in black and white have remained focused on winning and have been reinvigorated by the departure of Max Allegri.

Their interim coach Paolo Montero set them up to be much more attacking than they were under their previous manager.

Monza is a team that can cause anyone problems, and they won on their last visit to Juve, so the Bianconeri had to be careful.

Juve was impressive in and out of possession as they delivered one of their best performances of 2024 in front of their fans.

They could have scored more, and Palladino admitted that the Bianconeri were all over his players and took advantage of their mistakes.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I think we gave an excellent performance, especially the first 45 minutes. With personality, man to man across the pitch. Then Juve came out with some episodes too , they are good and cynical and they take advantage of even the slightest slight. The second goal made me a little angry, but there is also the skill of the opponents, they were very positive, so many young players and I love them Guys, it was emotional at the end of the game.”

Juve FC Says

We had to show Monza that we are the bigger team and Palladino’s side will now respect us more.

Finishing the season with a win is a huge positive and the boys’ performance shows our next manager is inheriting a strong group.