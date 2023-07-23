Carlos Augusto has emerged as the top candidate for Juventus to bolster their left-back position following his outstanding performance at Monza in the previous season. The young player showcased his talent, helping Monza impress in Serie A and secure safety for the upcoming season.

Juventus is reportedly working on striking a deal to bring Carlos Augusto to their squad as the long-term replacement for Alex Sandro. However, negotiations won’t be easy, as Monza is keen on retaining him for another season, adding complexity to the transfer process.

Despite Monza’s reluctance to let go of the talented left-back, every player has a price, and their insistence on keeping him might only escalate the transfer fee. Carlos Augusto would likely consider a move to Juventus if the club demonstrates genuine interest and determination.

In response to the swirling rumours, his current manager, Raffaele Palladino, has acknowledged that there is a possibility of Carlos Augusto leaving Monza, hinting at the potential for the player to seek new challenges elsewhere.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Carlos Augusto? I hope he stays at Monza, of course. With the many rumours about his future, I imagined that his concentration might decrease, but instead, he’s training even more than before. He’s had a crazy championship and I understand the market dynamics: but it’s normal that I love the boy and if a top club offered him the opportunity, it would be right that he could go “.

Juve FC Says

Augusto is a fine left-back who will do well for us in the long term, but the 24-year-old will want to move to Turin only if we offer him regular game time.

At the moment, we have several redundant left-backs in our squad and must find a way to offload them before strengthening that role.