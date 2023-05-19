Raffaele Palladino heaps praise on 21-year-old Juventus loanee

Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has enjoyed working with Juventus loanee Nicolo Rovella and heaps praise on the midfielder.

The Bianconeri sent Rovella to the Boys from Brianza at the start of this campaign after he returned from a similar loan spell at Genoa.

At Monza, he has received lots of playing chances, which has aided his development and he should return to Juve as one of the finest midfielders in the division.

The Bianconeri have plans to give him chances at the Allianz Stadium in the next campaign as they anticipate losing Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot.

His current manager, Palladino, has been in the game long enough to know a top talent when he sees one and insists Rovella will have a big future in the game.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I yearn for him, I love him in a football-like manner, and he often makes me angry too. He will have a great future.”

Juve FC Says

Rovella has improved so much in the last few months he has been at Monza and we expect the midfielder to keep developing in the next campaign.

If he is on our books, he will probably not get enough game time, especially if we sign new midfielders to add to the group in the summer.

However, we could still keep him and allow him to fight for a place in a star-studded midfielder as the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli have done.