Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has commented on Juventus’ chances of winning Serie A and insists they can challenge until the end.

Juve defeated his side 2-1 last night, handing them their first home loss in Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri are now atop the league standings and will stay there if Inter loses their game this weekend.

Juve did not have the best of summers as their rivals made more signings than they did, but the Bianconeri have demonstrated that they can defeat anyone and might clinch the league title.

Despite lingering doubts, particularly because they often secure victories by narrow margins or not with great ease, Palladino, after witnessing the Old Lady end his team’s unbeaten home run, has no doubts that Juve will remain in the title race.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Absolutely, yes. Juventus are always built to win, it’s in their mentality. This season I can see a fit team, they defend well and are even more solid than last season. They have great players and they play once a week. Surely, they’ll be in the race until the end.”

We have a strong team and the lack of European football helps us ensure that we are in good shape before every game.