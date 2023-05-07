Raffaele Palladino reacts to rumours linking him with the Juventus job

Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has reacted to rumours linking him with a move to Juventus at the end of this season.

Juve could sack Max Allegri and Palladino is one of the names being linked with the manager’s job now.

The ex-Bianconeri player has done wonders at the newly-promoted side and has kept them in the league.

His side did the double over the Bianconeri in this campaign, which is a thing of pride for him and now he could be on the Bianconeri bench soon.

However, while responding to the rumours, he insisted that no club has not contacted him to become their boss.

Palladino insists via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Future? I haven’t received any calls from any club. Right now I don’t want to hear anything that is extra Monza, I am very focused on the 5 remaining games. It’s not rhetoric: the focus must be on the team, I don’t want distractions. I want to make a great ending and I wish it was something historic: entering the top 10 would be unique”.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the top clubs in Europe and Palladino does not have enough experience to become our manager.

Keeping Monza in Serie A is different from winning the league or managing Juventus in the Champions League.

We are happy he is doing a good job, but he is not good enough just yet to be our current manager.