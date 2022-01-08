Rage among Juventus fans following double-standard sentence

As per custom, a clash between Juventus and Napoli is never short on controversy.

The never-ending arguments begin few days prior to the match (this time due to the Covid-19 outbreak at the southern club).

Afterwards, you can expect some heated confrontations on the pitch (with refereeing decisions taking central stage), and it can last for another few days.

On Thursday, the encounter between the two rivals ended in a 1-1 draw. But after the final whistle, Max Allegri allegedly insulted the referee for denying his side from taking a final corner kick.

Therefore, the sports judge handed the manager a one-match ban, which will prevent him from sitting in the dugout against Roma on Sunday.

Moreover, Juventus received a fine of 10,000 euros as a section of the crowds at the Allianz Stadium were heard chanting territorially-discriminating insults against their Neapolitan visitors.

However, this decision left Juventus fans raging, as reported by ilBianconero.

The Bianconeri supporters voiced their anger towards sports justice, claiming that Napoli fans were left unpunished despite racially abusing Moise Kean during the match.

Juve FC say

If the Partenopei fans truly abused the Juventus strike, then a severe punishment should have been handed.

However, this doesn’t justify the insulting chants directed towards the southerners.

In Italy, these chants are unfortunately common in northern cities, and it is sometimes passed as a mere banter or mockery.

Nevertheless, all type of insulting and discriminatory chants must be punished, as it taints the perception of an otherwise great footballing culture.