Over the past decade or so, Juventus have often explored the free-transfer market in search of enticing opportunities.

So according to Rai Sport journalist Paolo Paganini via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have made contact with the agent of Toni Kroos.

“From the nearby Principality, I have received news of a new contact between Juventus and Volker Struth, Toni Kroos’ agent,” posted the Italian journalist on his X account.

“The German is a profile that Allegri likes and he could be the quality reinforcement for the midfield.”

The 33-year-old joined the Los Blancos in the summer of 2014. However, this could be his final campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu since his contract will expire at the end of the season.

The German legend boasts one of the most impressive trophy cabinets in the sport. He won the World Cup in 2014 and has five Champions League medals.

He also lifted a host of domestic trophies between Germany and Spain.

While he remains an important figure for Los Blancos, the midfielder’s importance is starting to dwindle with younger players taking center stage, the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Therefore, Kroos and Real Madrid could decide to part ways at the end of the campaign, allowing the player to embark on a new adventure at the age of 34.

So we shall see whether Juve’s interest in the legendary midfielder will become concrete in the coming months.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time the club poaches the services of an aging star on a free transfer.