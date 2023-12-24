Juventus have reportedly made a proposal for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos who’s currently running on an expiring contract.

The German has been plying his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium since 2014, but now finds himself at a career crossroads.

The 33-year-old remains an important player for the Spanish giants despite the growing competition for starting places in the middle of the park.

For their part, Juventus are reportedly hoping to add the player’s vast experience and superb playmaking qualities to the fold.

According to Rai Sport journalist Paolo Paganini, the Bianconeri have made an offer for the 2014 World Cup winner who’s now reflecting on his future.

“In Spain, we are talking about Kroos again. The midfielder is at a crossroads,” explains the Italian journalist as published by TuttoJuve.

“He could end his spell at Real Madrid or evaluate other options. This includes an offer from Juventus who launched a survey a few weeks ago.

“I received a confirmation from Monte Carlo on the matter.”

Over the years, Juventus have famously signed some of the most prominent names on the free market, including the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Sami Khedira and Angel Di Maria.

But while Kroos could be an option for June, the Italian giants could decide to bolster their midfield ranks in January with a different profile.

The shortlist includes the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Teun Koopmeiners and Fabian Ruiz.