RAI journalist names Juventus main competitors for Frattesi

RAI journalist Ciro Venerato has commented on the race to sign Davide Frattesi with the midfielder remaining in demand.

Juventus has long been interested in the Sassuolo man as they continue to target the finest players in Serie A.

They have a good relationship with the black and greens which helped them to sign Manuel Locatelli two seasons ago.

Juve will look to use that to their advantage again, but they are not alone and Venerato has revealed the clubs in the running.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It will be difficult to go to Frattesi if Sassuolo continues to ask for thirty million. It will be an auction between Juventus, Inter and Rome.”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi has developed into a top-quality player at Sassuolo and will likely do well for us.

But our midfield is not an area that needs reinforcements and we should think twice before adding a new player to that spot.

Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli are both doing well on our books and if we add a new man to the group, it could affect their development.

Frattesi will also want guarantees of playing time before making the switch and we might struggle to offer that to him.