Italian journalist Marco Conterio names two obstacles that could prevent Juventus from appointing Thiago Motta.

As we all know by now, the Bianconeri’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified the Bologna coach as the ideal candidate to take over from Max Allegri.

Nevertheless, the Tuscan manager still has one year on his hefty contact with the Old Lady, which is where the first hurdle might lie for Conterio.

The Juventus hierarchy will certainly try to solve the knot by reaching an agreement with the under-fire manager. However, this might be easier said than done.

As for Motta’s departure from Bologna, it is certainly more feasible from a legal perspective, as the coach’s contract will expire at the end of the season, leaving him unattached.

Nevertheless, the Rossoblu’s owner Joey Saputo will try to convince the manager to stay put at the Renato Dall’Ara.

“There are only two factors that could block Thiago Motta’s move, which seems to be a given, to Juventus,” explains Conterio during his appearance on Rai Sport via TuttoJuve.

“On one hand, we have Saputo who relaunched talks with Motta and is trying to convince him to stay.

“On the other hand, perhaps the economic resolution between Allegri and Juventus in case it doesn’t arrive.”

Nevertheless, the journalist feels that the talks between Juventus and Motta are heading in the right direction.

“At the moment neither one nor the other factor seems to be an obstacle in this way.

“It is clear that if Motta were to arrive at Juventus, evaluations will then have to be made on the individuals.”

“Will Chiesa be a useful player for Motta? Vlahovic will renew and spread his huge salary. Then there are the many youngsters on loan, like Huijsen and Soulè.”