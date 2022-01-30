Rai journalist says Juventus is sending a message to Dybala with Vlahovic deal

Juventus has added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in this transfer window, a move that clearly strengthens Max Allegri’s squad.

They now have one of the finest attackers in Europe in their group, and he would join some elite players.

Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala are two of his new teammates and the attacking trio will make Juve fans lick their lips.

However, the Serbian could be the only one remaining at the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

Morata is almost certain to return to Atletico Madrid after his loan spell, while Dybala could leave the club for free as he is into the final months of his current deal with them.

The Argentinian is struggling to reach an agreement on a new contract, partly because Juve will not accept his demands.

Rai journalist Paolo Paganini believes the Bianconeri had signed Vlahovic on a salary of around 7m euros per season to send a message to the Argentinian.

He tweeted: “Good morning. With the purchase of Vlahovic the Juventus wanted to give a signal also to Dybala of the series more than 7 million a year do not arrive.”

Vlahovic joins Juve as a coveted player and he could easily have asked to be the highest-paid player at the Allianz Stadium.

He would now look to repay the club on the pitch and his fine fitness record means he should play more often than Dybala.

If Vlahovic hits the ground running immediately, the former Palermo man could see why Juve cannot pay him more.