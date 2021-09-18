Raiola claims De Ligt could leave Juventus and names potential replacement

From Paul Pogba to Matthijs de Ligt, the outspoken Mino Raiola had several messages for Juventus regarding his clients.

The super-agent worked alongside the Bianconeri on different deals this summer, including Moise Kean’s return to the club, and the arrival of the young Dutch talent, Mohamed Ihattaren.

However, Raiola had some warning signs for the Old Lady’s supporters regarding the future of de Ligt. The former Ajax captain completed a sensational switch to Turin in 2019, but the club was in a much better financial state during that period.

The Italo-Dutch agent also revealed that another one of his clients could sign for Juventus next summer, as Alessio Romagnoli’s contract with Milan is set to expire by the end of the season.

“De Ligt and Romagnoli are among the strongest defenders in Europe. De Ligt has a contract, while Romagnoli’s deal expires next year,” said Raiola in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“Yes, I think they could play together at Juventus next year, but be careful because De Ligt could also leave Juventus at the end of the season. This is how the market works, there are many clubs who are interested in his services.”

At the age of 22, the Netherlands international is considered to be amongst the best young defenders in the world. On the other hand, Romagnoli lost his starting position at Milan earlier this year following the arrival of Fikayo Tomori.