Raiola could betray Juventus in next Haaland move

Mino Raiola has a fine relationship with Juventus and it has benefited the club greatly in the last few seasons.

The Dutch-Italian agent has helped the Bianconeri land the likes of Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt, among others.

He still manages some of the world’s best talents and one of his clients that is turning heads around the world now is Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian scores goals for fun and has done that at RB Salzburg and his current team, Borussia Dortmund.

He is expected to leave the Germans for a top team in the future, which could be this summer and Juve wants to be that team.

However, the competition for his signature is fierce and that means the Bianconeri is competing with so many other teams with even deeper pockets to get their man.

One team who has the money to sign him is Chelsea and a report in England via Calciomercato claims Raiola favours the Blues as his next team because of his relationship with Thomas Tuchel.

This means that he would have to betray the Bianconeri and push Haaland to England instead.

There is still time for Juve to convince the agent that Turin is his best bet. We will see how that turns out.