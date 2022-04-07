Raiola could help Juventus land Inter Milan defender

Juventus has been linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Bianconeri is rebuilding their team under Max Allegri and will continue to bolster the squad when the transfer window reopens.

Their next summer will be a busy one with several of their players tipped to leave the club, while new stars will be added to the group.

Juve has some of the finest defenders in the league, but there is uncertainty around the future of Matthijs de Ligt and Daniele Rugani.

Both players could leave in the summer, and Giorgio Chiellini could also retire from the game.

This has prompted reports to link the Bianconeri with some new defenders around Europe.

De Vrij is one of them and Calciomercato.it sensationally claims that Mino Raiola is already working to help the Bianconeri sign the Dutchman from Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

De Vrij is one of the finest defenders in Serie A, and he was pivotal to Inter Milan’s successfully winning Serie A last season.

A move to Juve could suit him because he would now partner his fellow Netherlands international, De Ligt in the Bianconeri defence.

He could also be signed as a replacement for the former Ajax man, depending on what happens to De Ligt’s future in the summer.