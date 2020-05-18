Raiola: ‘Juve would have put Haaland in U23 team’

Super-agent Mino Raiola claims Erling Braut Haaland didn’t move to Juventus because they ‘would have put him in the Under-23 squad’.

The 19-year-old visited the Juve Stadium and was a known target for the Bianconeri, however he chose Borussia Dortmund instead over concerns about playing time in Turin.

“Why Haaland didn’t move to Juventus? They would have put him in the Under-23 squad,” Raiola told La Repubblica.

“If not, he would be a reserve to Gonzalo Higuain.”

Juve reportedly have retained a strong interest in the youngster following impressive form in Austria and Germany and will still look to sign him in 2022.