All Stories, Club News

Raiola: ‘Juve would have put Haaland in U23 team’

May 18, 2020

Super-agent Mino Raiola claims Erling Braut Haaland didn’t move to Juventus because they ‘would have put him in the Under-23 squad’.

The 19-year-old visited the Juve Stadium and was a known target for the Bianconeri, however he chose Borussia Dortmund instead over concerns about playing time in Turin.

“Why Haaland didn’t move to Juventus? They would have put him in the Under-23 squad,” Raiola told La Repubblica.

“If not, he would be a reserve to Gonzalo Higuain.”

Juve reportedly have retained a strong interest in the youngster following impressive form in Austria and Germany and will still look to sign him in 2022.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Dybala with Juventus until 2025

May 18, 2020

Pjanic only for Arthur

May 17, 2020

Juventus players return to training this week

May 17, 2020