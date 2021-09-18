Raiola leaves the door open for Pogba’s Juve return

Despite the start of a new campaign, Paul Pogba’s transfer saga is set to drag on for the rest of the season. The Frenchman’s contract with Manchester United is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and unless he puts his signature on a new deal, his future will remain a subject of great speculation.

The midfielder spent four successful years at Juventus between 2012 and 2016, and has been linked with a return to Turin for quite some time now.

Super-agent Mino Raiola – who represents the player – was the architect behind his initial move to the Bianconeri in 2012, and the Italo-Dutchman left the door open for yet another jump from Manchester to Turin.

“Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Man Utd and we’ll see what happens,” said Raiola who was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as reported by Football Italia.

“Paul still loves Turin. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes, but it also depends on Juventus plans.”

The agent could therefore be attempting to instigate a bidding war between the Red Devils, who are hoping to renew Pogba’s contract, and the player’s other suitors, including the Old Lady and the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain.

The 28-year-old is enjoying a solid start to the season in the Premier League, and he is widely considered as one of the most talented midfielders in the world.