Raiola: ‘Matuidi will stay at Juventus’

February 15, 2020

Agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that Juve are likely to renew Blaise Matuidi’s contract when it expires in the summer.

The French midfielder has a contract with the Bianconeri until June 2020 with various reports from Italy suggesting talks are underway to extend his contract.

Speaking to Tuttosport after Juve’s 1-1 draw against Milan in the Coppa Italia, Raiola seemed to suggest his client will remain in Turin beyond the summer.

“Matuidi? The situation is simple: there is already an option in place for Juve,” the agent told Tuttosport.

“Unilateral? Yes: if they want to keep him, if not, no. But he is already sure: Matuidì will stay at Juventus.”

