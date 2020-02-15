Raiola: ‘Matuidi will stay at Juventus’

Agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that Juve are likely to renew Blaise Matuidi’s contract when it expires in the summer.

The French midfielder has a contract with the Bianconeri until June 2020 with various reports from Italy suggesting talks are underway to extend his contract.

Speaking to Tuttosport after Juve’s 1-1 draw against Milan in the Coppa Italia, Raiola seemed to suggest his client will remain in Turin beyond the summer.

“Matuidi? The situation is simple: there is already an option in place for Juve,” the agent told Tuttosport.

“Unilateral? Yes: if they want to keep him, if not, no. But he is already sure: Matuidì will stay at Juventus.”