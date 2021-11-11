Raiola might have a plan that will upset Juventus supporters

When your squad is filled with Mino Raiola’s clients, you can never truly rest assured. This a lesson that several clubs learned the hard way – just ask Milan.

In the summer of 2019, the super-agent helped Juventus in their quest to land Matthijs de Ligt. But for how long will he stay in Turin remains the question.

The Dutchman has been playing more regularly recently, and appears to be fine at the Allianz Stadium.

But according to JuventusNews24, this could still be his last year with the Bianconeri, as Raiola could be planning to take him elsewhere – of course if he receives the right commission.

On the other hand, the Italo-Dutch agent would offer Juventus a consolation prize in Alessio Romagnoli.

The Milan captain is running on an expiring contract and is yet to reach a new agreement with Paolo Maldini and company.

Juve FC say

Romagnoli might not be bad defender at all, but de Ligt is simply on another level. His grand display against Fiorentina and Dusan Vlahovic is only one of many examples that showcase his great abilities.

The 22-year-old has been a work in progress for the last two years at the club, and the recurring changes in coaching staffs surely didn’t help.

But the former Ajax captain remains one of the best up-and-coming center backs in the world, and it would be shame to lose his services – especially after the departures of Cristian Romero and Merih Demiral.