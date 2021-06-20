Raiola offers a new left back to Juventus

Todofichajes says in his many meetings with Juventus, Mino Raiola has urged Juventus to make a move for one of his clients.

The super-agent and the Bianconeri have a fine working relationship that has seen him bring the likes of Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt to Turin.

He also represents Moise Kean and he would most likely have more clients that will eventually play for Juve.

The report says the latest player that Raiola is offering to the Bianconeri is Mitchel Bakker.

The Dutchman plays as a left-back and he has been one of the finest youngsters in the PSG squad.

However, the path to regular first-team action appears to be blocked at the Ligue 1 side and he might have to move to play more.

He has a deal with PSG until 2023, but Juve could bring him in to rival Alex Sandro for a place in their squad.

The report says he would cost them just 10m euros, a fee that the Bianconeri should be able to pay easily.

He has interest from other clubs as well and the Bianconeri will do well to win the race for his signature.