Raiola on Juve’s transfer target: “Even my five-year-old grandson can find him a new club”

In the crazy world of football transfers, Mino Raiola holds a very special place.

The super-agent is the official representative of some of the biggest names in the sports, and has been the architect of some ground-breaking transfer moves in the past.

In a interview with Daniel Taylor and James Horncastle of The Athletic (via ilBianconero), the Italo-Dutch explained in his own special way how easy it would be to find Paul Pogba a new club in the summer.

The Frenchman has recently been unhappy at Manchester United and could be looking for a new destination at the end of the campaign.

For their part, Juventus have been following the situation closely, as they would be interested in a reunion with the 28-year-old.

“I don’t think in Italy they consider me to be a criminal. In England, some former players get nervous when I talk about Pogba and Manchester United, I think they look at me like that. But I also think that deep down, they always think, ‘I would have loved him as my agent when I was a player.’ ” said Raiola.

“When (Sir Alex) Ferguson criticized me, it was my biggest compliment anyone could have given me. Ferguson is used to people coming in and saying, ‘Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir’. All I have to say is that when Ferguson left Manchester United, the club owners told me that I was right about Pogba. I didn’t want to take him away. Ferguson, on the other hand, did not believe in the player.

“Today, if someone asks me ‘ Can you find a club for Paul?’, Even my five-year-old grandson can find him a new club “, stated the super-agent.

“Paul has a fantastic charm all over the world. Maybe the annoyance of the big move, the weird story of him leaving for free and then coming back for a large transfer was something people weren’t used to. Maybe this haunted him for a while. But I think it should be appreciated overall”.

The 2018 World Cup winner famously left Old Trafford as a teenager in 2012, signing for Juventus on a free transfer.

Four years later, he completed a sensational return to the Red Devils for a record-breaking transfer fee.