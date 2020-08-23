Football super agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United, despite reports of Juventus trying to sign him.

The Bianconeri were reportedly pushing to bring the Frenchman back to Turin this summer, possibly in exchange for Federico Bernardeschi or Dougla Costa.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Raiola confirmed that Pogba will remain in Manchester while Matthijs De Ligt is also set to remain in Turin.

“Pirlo at Juventus? It’s a nice surprise,” he told Sky, “Because rightly, a club that has won as much as Juve, any coach they sign is criticized by the fans and by the non-fans. If Pirlo makes the team play as he did, then there’s no room, even for Guardiola!

“Pogba is staying at Manchester United and I think they are trying to extend his contract. We’ll discuss that soon, no stress.

“Bernardeschi? He is very aware of what he has been and what he wants to do. I like him because I have talked a lot with him in this last period because we met and I saw a guy who hasn’t sat down yet.

“He understood that his career is not at an end. We’ll see. I believe that he is a player who can be at Juve. But then if there are other better options, than Juve or better for him we will evaluate everything.

“I am always here to evaluate things. I have never closed the doors to anything tghat can be interesting for a player and I will also do so for Bernardeschi.

“I believe that Juve still replies on him and therefore it is a challenge for him too, with a new coach, with a new game system, with new challenges he should take. ”

“De Ligt? Matthijs is the same – I believe he will remain at Juventus. It’s a challenge that he wants to win at Juve. Matthijs needs time now, he has had surgery on his shoulder and I think Juve have a real treasure for the future. He is like a new Rembrandt in Holland.”