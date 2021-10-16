Raiola reportedly unhappy with De Ligt’s situation at Juventus

Since the start of the season, many things have been said regarding the future of Matthijs de Ligt.

The young defender had always reassured that he’s happy to learn from the best at Juventus, but it never truly prevented the circulating rumors from linking him with an exit.

At the age of 22, the Dutchman is surely one of the best rising defenders in the world. However, he now finds himself as a backup in the Netherlands national team behind Virgil van Dijk and Stefan de Vrij, while he has to compete against veterans Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini for a starting berth in Turin.

Therefore, Calciomercato claims that the player’s notorious agent (Mino Raiola) is unhappy with his client’s situation at Juventus.

The report adds that the super agent has already “threatened” to take de Ligt away from the club by the end of the season if he doesn’t earn more playing time.

Raiola has allegedly made some contacts with the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City, who would all be interested in his services.

But on the other hand, the source admits that an exit is unlikely – at least in the current status of the market.

The Dutchman has a release clause set at 150 million euros, and the Bianconeri are not willing to compromise.

Therefore, it’s difficult to see any top club splashing such figure on a defender amidst the current complicated financial situation.