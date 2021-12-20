Raiola scares Juventus with his latest comments about de Ligt’s future

When you have a player that is represented by Mino Raiola in your squad, it is hard to think you have their loyalty.

The super-agent is always happy to move his clients around and that reputation could affect Juventus in the next summer.

He represents Matthijs de Ligt, who has become one of the most important players at Juve.

The Dutchman is being groomed to become the club’s defence leader when the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have quit playing.

However, his fine showings for the Bianconeri are catching the attention of several top clubs and we can expect some to push to sign him at the end of the season.

Raiola wants the best for his clients and might try to move De Ligt to another club if we are to read some meaning into his recent comments on the defender’s future.

In an interview with NOS, he said, as tweeted by Raiola: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer.”

“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…” Raiola added.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt isn’t an Italian player, and that is a good reason Juve should be prepared for him to leave the club at some point.

We had to see off competition from top clubs around Europe to sign him and some of them would look to return to entice him again.

At 22, the former Ajax man would feel he shouldn’t be tied down at Juve for the rest of his career.

The smart thing the club can do is to find a suitable replacement and cash in on him when his value is high because he can decide to run down his contract and leave for free, eventually.