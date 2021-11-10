Raiola shows indifference when discussing Ihattaren’s case

One of the saddest stories of the past few weeks has been the disappearance of Mohamed Ihattaren.

The young Juventus starlet was supposed to spend the season on loan at Sampdoria, but ended up fleeing back to the Netherlands. The 19-year-old has been dealing with depression related to the death of his father two years ago.

The Dutchman is a client of the infamous Mino Raiola, but the latter doesn’t appear to be too concerned with the player’s state.

“You know I never talk about my players, that’s why I don’t write a book. So I will not say bad words about Mo Ihattaren, if he still wants my help, I will help him. But it’s true we haven’t had any contact for a while,” said the super-agent in an interview with Voetbal International via Calciomercato.

Juve FC say

No one knows exactly what went on between the two men, but Raiola is obviously displeased with the midfielder’s behavior.

Nevertheless, we’re talking about a young man who requires help at this delicate and complicated period in his life. However, he’s unlikely to receive any sort of aid from an agent who possesses more valuable cash cows around Europe.

Raiola probably sees Ihattaren as a wasted opportunity, and he’s now more concerned with his other clients rather than focusing on a young player who’s dealing with major problems.