Raiola starts work to find a new club for Juventus target

Juventus could get a second chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma after missing out on the Euro 2020 winner in the summer.

The goalie joined PSG on a free transfer instead, but he is currently struggling to play.

It is not an ideal situation with Keylor Navas still being preferred by Mauricio Pochettino and the Italy number one is now set to depart from Paris.

Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb reports that the goalkeeper will look to leave the French Ligue 1 in the January transfer window.

Several clubs would love to sign him, but Juve has been installed as the favourites to get the former Milan first choice.

The report claims that his agent, Mino Raiola, has already started working on getting him a new club where he can play regular football.

Part of Juve’s poor start to the campaign has been down to the bad form of Wojciech Szczęsny.

The Pole has continued to be backed by Massimiliano Allegri, but if he doesn’t do better, then he could lose his place in the Juve lineup.

Donnarumma might struggle to play in Paris on a regular basis, but he would represent an upgrade to Szczęsny.

However, it remains unclear if PSG will agree to sell him just a few months after they signed him, considering his tremendous long-term potential.