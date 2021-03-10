Raiola tipped to betray Juventus over Haaland

Mino Raiola is one of the few agents that Juventus enjoys working with and their relationship has been a very positive one so far.

The Dutch-Italian agent has some of the best players in the world on his books and has brought some of them to Turin.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt have been signed by the Bianconeri because of his influence.

The next big player that he represents is Erling Haaland and Juventus wants the Norwegian in their team.

Haaland is a phenomenon that looks set to break all the goal-scoring records in world football if he keeps going the way he is at the moment.

Juve is facing competition from top teams like PSG, Chelsea and Real Madrid for his signature.

It is the latter whom reports have tipped to sign him and it might require Raiola to betray Juve to send him to the Spanish capital.

Todofichajes reports that Raiola has been struggling to have a player in Madrid for a long time now and this presents him a unique opportunity to achieve that goal.

He would not want to pass up the chance and he would even be willing to sit back while Haaland’s father takes the lead in the negotiations if that is required for the deal to go through.