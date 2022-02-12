Raiola trying to bring Milan defender to Juventus, but another Serie A side enters the fray

Amidst their current financial problems, Italian clubs will be looking to do some sharp business on the free agents market.

Therefore, players with expiring contracts will be a high commodity in the peninsula next summer. This could well be the case of Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli.

According to Calciomercato, the skipper is reluctant to sign a contract extension that will decrease his salary from 5.5 million euros to 2.8 millions plus bonuses.

Therefore, the 27-year-old might be leaning towards the exit door by the end of the campaign.

The report adds that the Rossoneri’s pursuit of Lille’s Sven Botman is another sign that leads us to believe that Romagnoli’s future lies elsewhere.

Moreover, the source claims that his agent Mino Raiola would like to bring him to Juventus. However, his attempts have been fruitless thus far.

Nonetheless, Lazio are trying to take advantage of the situation and seal the signing of their longtime transfer target.

Despite his past at Roma, the defender is an avid Biancocelesti supporter since childhood, and would undoubtedly relish the chance of joining the capital side.

The source adds that Lazio president Claudio Lotito will try to sell Italy international Francesco Acerbi to make way for Romagnoli’s arrival.

Juve FC say

When it comes to the Bianconeri’s backline, the summer transfer market will mostly depend on Matthijs de Ligt’s future.

Moreover, Juventus have already signed a left-footed center back in Federico Gatti who should join Max Allegri’s squad next season.

Therefore, it might be wiser to give the young man a chance before pursuing a player who will be seeking hefty wages.