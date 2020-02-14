Raiola:’Pogba wouldn’t mind Juventus return’

Agent Mino Raiola has hinted that Paul Pogba could make a return to Juventus in the summer.

The French midfielder is currently on the sidelines for Manchester United having picked up an injury.

Pogba is widely expected to leave United in the summer with both Real Madrid and the Bianconeri in the running to sign him.

Speaking after Juventus’ 1-1 draw with Milan this evening, Pogba’s agent Raiola suggested a return to Turin wouldn’t be out of the question for the midfielder.

“Italy is like a second home for Pogba,” Raiola said after the Coppa Italia match.

“Paul wouldn’t mind going back to Juventus but we’ll talk about it after the EURO’s, he wants to compete at the highest level.”

Raiola also singled out Matthijs De Ligt for praise but conceded he might be doing better with another player alongside him.

“It would have been better for De Ligt to have a professor like Chiellini alongside him because it’s difficult to be thrown into the deep end immediately.”