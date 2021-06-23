Ramos chooses his next club amidst interest from Juventus

Sergio Ramos has dealt a blow to Juventus in their plans to sign him after he decided to move to PSG.

The Spanish defender has just been released by Real Madrid and Juventus had been hoping to make him one of their summer signings.

He has been arguably the best defender of his generation and won multiple trophies at Madrid.

He helped them to win the Champions League on multiple occasions and Juve could do with some of his experience in that competition.

The Bianconeri have been the masters of the free agency market after bringing in the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers.

However, it seems they will not get Ramos as Todofichajes reports that the Spaniard is moving to PSG.

The report says he has already told some of his former teammates at Real Madrid that he is moving to France.

He also has interest from AS Roma and Manchester United, but the report says PSG is offering him a better deal which is a two-year contract with the option of another year.

Juve still has the chance to convince him to join them instead, but they might struggle to offer him a two-year deal.