Ramos comments on Parades brawl: “You have to be ready to kill”

On Tuesday, Paris Saint Germain expectedly emerged victorious when hosting Juventus at le Parc des Princes on the opening matchday of the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé scored two fabulous strikes in the first half, while Weston McKennie grabbed a consolation goal for the Bianconeri.

Nonetheless, one of the highlights of the evening was a brawl between veteran PSG defender Sergio Ramos and new Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes. This incident came as a surprise considering the two players had been teammates a week ago.

After the match, Italy international Marco Verratti revealed that the two often clashed heads in training sessions.

For his part, Ramos has now come out to explain that his is just a part of his job. The notorious defender says he’s willing to kill for his teammates during the match. However, it all ends at the final whistle.

“These are quarrels that ensue on the pitch and they must remain there,” said the Real Madrid legend in an interview with TNT Sports via ItaSportPress.

“In the end, everyone has to defend their own interests. When the final whistle blows, you shake hands with your opponent and it ends there.

“But during the match, you have to be ready to kill for your teammates. There is nothing personal with anyone.”