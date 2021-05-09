Ramos may have played his last game for Real Madrid as Juventus circle

Sergio Ramos looks set to end his stay at Real Madrid after his latest injury setback and Juventus will hope to land him.

The veteran defender has been struggling to agree on a new deal with the Spanish champions for much of this season.

As Madrid hesitates to give him another contract, Juventus have been monitoring the developments hoping to make a move for him when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Their chance of landing Ramos has now been boosted after Todofichajes reports that his latest injury setback means Madrid will not offer him even a one-year deal.

He has been asking for at least two years to remain with them, but Florentino Perez was insisting that a one-year deal was more than enough.

The World Cup winner is now set to leave Los Merengues and the report says he may even have played his last game for them.

This has been an underwhelming season for Juve with the Bianconeri yet to secure a top-four finish in the campaign.

They will want to bounce back next season in better form and Ramos is a player that can strengthen them at the back.

His experience in winning several Champions League titles will also be valuable to the team.