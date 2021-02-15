ramos
Transfer News

Ramos on his way out of Madrid Juventus not in pole position to sign him

February 15, 2021 - 8:15 pm

Sergio Ramos will become arguably the most high-profile free agent in the transfer market this summer unless he reaches an agreement over a new deal with Real Madrid.

The defender has entered the final few months of his current contract.

As Juventus and other teams circle around him, Los Blancos have been struggling to agree on a new one with him.

They are offering him a new two-year option and they want him to take a pay cut to remain at the Bernabeu.

He is unwilling to accept those terms and this has pushed him towards the exit door.

In a boost to Juve’s hopes of landing him, Todofichajes says he is on his way out of Madrid for good.

The report, however, adds that he is closer to making a move to Manchester United because they have already made contact with his representatives.

The Red Devils are looking for a partner for Harry Maguire, and they believe Ramos is perfect for that role.

PSG is another team that Juve will have to compete with if they are serious about landing him.

Juve has also seen their finances affected by the coronavirus pandemic and they might struggle to match the contract offers of his other suitors.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Francesco Baldini

“Inside the locker room there are important players” Juventus backed to bounce back

February 15, 2021
rabiot

Report – Everton still keen to sign Juventus man

February 15, 2021

Juventus v Atalanta Coppa Italia final Preview

February 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.