Ramos on his way out of Madrid Juventus not in pole position to sign him

Sergio Ramos will become arguably the most high-profile free agent in the transfer market this summer unless he reaches an agreement over a new deal with Real Madrid.

The defender has entered the final few months of his current contract.

As Juventus and other teams circle around him, Los Blancos have been struggling to agree on a new one with him.

They are offering him a new two-year option and they want him to take a pay cut to remain at the Bernabeu.

He is unwilling to accept those terms and this has pushed him towards the exit door.

In a boost to Juve’s hopes of landing him, Todofichajes says he is on his way out of Madrid for good.

The report, however, adds that he is closer to making a move to Manchester United because they have already made contact with his representatives.

The Red Devils are looking for a partner for Harry Maguire, and they believe Ramos is perfect for that role.

PSG is another team that Juve will have to compete with if they are serious about landing him.

Juve has also seen their finances affected by the coronavirus pandemic and they might struggle to match the contract offers of his other suitors.