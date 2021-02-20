Ramos to Juventus gets boost as Madrid finds his replacement in Portugal

Sergio Ramos to Juventus is one of the most widely touted transfers that could happen in the next transfer window.

With just a few months until the end of the season, the defender still cannot agree terms with Real Madrid over an extended stay at the Bernabeu.

This has opened the door for a move away from Spain with the likes of PSG and Manchester United battling with Juve for his signature.

He has a contract offer from his current employer, but it doesn’t meet his demands and he might ignore signing it.

Todofichajes reports that Madrid is already preparing for the eventuality of him leaving them.

They have now identified a target to replace him in Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

Braga’s David Carmo is the defender that Real Madrid wants to sign to take the place of the multiple-time Champions League winner.

The 21-year-old has emerged as the next big thing from Portugal and Madrid wants to be the top team that he eventually joins.

They have competition from Manchester United which is good news for Juve as both teams are also interested in Ramos.

Juventus has been signing younger players in recent transfer windows, but their defence is still being marshalled by experienced players with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci still the first choices.