Ramos to Juventus is still a possibility after the latest update

Sergio Ramos is set to become one of the best available free agents in Europe next summer as he continues to struggle to find an agreement with Real Madrid over a new deal.

The latest report still gives Juve hope that they might land him on a free transfer after all.

El Chiringuito TV via Tuttojuve says that Madrid and Ramos want to continue their relationship beyond this season, but if you move past good intentions, there has been no concrete agreement.

There continues to be a problem between both parties over what they expect him to earn and for how long.

The report says that Ramos has told them that he needs a new deal worth 12 million euros per season for the next two years.

Real Madrid is looking to cut down on their salary expenditure after they were affected by the coronavirus, and that might see them struggle to meet his demands.

Juventus has also been affected by the pandemic, but if they are serious about landing the Spanish defender, they might have to pay what he is asking for else another suitor may sign him instead.

The report says that Juve is eyeing a free move for him and that means they can start talking to him officially next month.