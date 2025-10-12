Despite having a solid No.1 in Michele Di Gregorio, Juventus are being linked with Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The Frenchman has been guarding the Rossoneri’s goal since arriving in the summer of 2021 as a replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 30-year-old swiftly established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in Serie A, and helped Milan clinch their first Scudetto title in 11 years in his first season at the club. He has also become the first choice for his country following Hugo Lloris’ international retirement.

However, Maignan’s story with the Diavolo may have reached its final chapter.

Juventus linked with Mike Maignan despite Di Gregorio’s exploits

The France international is currently running on an expiring contract, while renewal talks may have reached a brick wall. Therefore, many observers are expecting the custodian to leave Milanello at the end of the season.

Maignan has been linked with several top clubs, including Chelsea and Bayern Munich. However, recent rumours claimed Juventus are also in the fray.

Nevertheless, former Juventus goalkeeper Michelangelo Rampulla doesn’t see the logic behind this move.

The 63-year-old insists that the Bianconeri have a formidable custodian goalkeeper in Di Gregorio, whom he would only drop in favour of Manchester City’s Donnarumma.

“Maignan is a great goalkeeper,” said the Patti native in his interview with IlBianconero.

“However, I believe that if Juve decide to make a change between the posts, I would only trade Di Gregorio for one goalkeeper, and that is Donnarumma.”

“Di Gregorio is a reliable goalkeeper and has been doing well since he arrived at Juventus. I’ve never seen him make any glaring errors so far. I hope that he can continue to prove his worth, and that the rumours don’t affect him.”

Rampulla urges Juventus to give Mattia Perin more space

Rampulla, who mainly acted as a backup goalkeeper for Juventus between 1992 and 2002, is also a fan of the club’s current second-choice custodian, Mattia Perin.

“Perin is a goalkeeper who deserves more space. We’re talking about an excellent shot-stopper who should be involved more.

“Honestly, it’s difficult to consider him a second goalkeeper. I believe that a top team should have two potential starting goalkeepers, unless one of them is Buffon, because at that point, finding a second starter becomes complicated.”