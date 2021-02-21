Ramsey and Bernardeschi must take Crotone chance or risk summer sale

Juventus is the biggest team in Italy and they have the luxury of attracting the best players around Europe.

Some of these transfers usually work and the players deliver, however, some have departed as just footnotes in the club’s history.

Two players who risk leaving them that way are Federico Bernardeschi and Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey joined them for free in the summer of 2019 as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Injury has ravaged him since he has been at the club and he risks being left behind.

Calciomercato reports that he has the chance to take himself off the transfer list for next summer when he takes to the field against Crotone on Monday.

Bernardeschi has also found life very hard under Andrea Pirlo and will probably get some minutes against the same opponent.

The Italian rejected a move away from the club in the summer to fight for his place in the team.

But he is losing that battle at the moment and he also has to take his chance against Crotone.

The current Juventus team is being rebuilt under Pirlo and some players have just this campaign to impress the former midfielder before he makes changes in the summer.