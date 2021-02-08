Ramsey and Dybala return to training and other Juventus teams news ahead of Inter match

Juventus will face Inter Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tomorrow.

The Bianconeri hold a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, and they would be looking to build on that in the game.

Andrea Pirlo has already won his first trophy as a manager, he will be keen to add the Italian Cup.

To do that, he has to win this game and will need all the players he can get to execute his game plan.

Ahead of the match, Calciomercato has delivered an update on the team news from the Allianz Stadium.

The report says Paulo Dybala returned to group training among the players who didn’t face AS Roma yesterday.

The Argentinean has been out with an injury since the start of the year, and his return will be a major boost.

Aaron Ramsey, who also missed the win against Roma, was also involved in Sunday’s group training.

Leonardo Bonucci remains a doubt for the game, and Matthijs de Ligt could be paired with either Giorgio Chiellini or Merih Demiral.

These are the major updates, with most of the other players available for selection. That should give Pirlo the chance to select a competitive team.