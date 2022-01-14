Ramsey beats Vedat Muriqi to ridiculous Serie A award

Aaron Ramsey has struggled to prove his worth at Juventus since he has been at the club.

Having joined the Bianconeri as one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe in 2019, the Bianconeri had expected so much from the Welshman.

But his time in Italy has been marred by fitness problems and a lack of form.

Max Allegri is his third manager as a Juve player, yet it doesn’t seem the former Arsenal man will get better.

As some players earn awards for their outstanding performances for various clubs in Europe, the midfielder has earned one for the wrong reason.

Football Italia reports that he has just won the Calcio Bidone award as the biggest flop in Serie A.

The award is given every year to the player that has performed the worst in the division and Ramsey cannot say he doesn’t deserve it.

He beat Lazio’s Vedat Muriqi and Arthur Melo to the gong.

Juve FC Says

Even Ramsey knows he has not justified his ridiculously large wage.

The midfielder has flopped so badly that most of us would be happy to see him leave the club this month.

With interest from the Premier League, hopefully, Juve can strike a deal with one of his suitors soon.