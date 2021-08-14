Ramsey could push Pjanic towards Juve’s Scudetto rivals

Whilst Massimiliano Allegri was perhaps hoping for a reunion with an old pupil of his, the situation is being complicated by another one of his players.

Last summer, Miralem Pjanic left Juventus towards Barcelona is a swap deal that saw Arthur Melo moving in the opposite direction. However, his Catalan experience isn’t going according to plan.

The Bosnian was barely granted playing time by his manager Ronald Koeman last season, and he can expect much of the same if he remains at the Camp Nou for another campaign.

Therefore, the 31-year-old was hoping to seal a return to Turin, where he enjoyed some of the best years of his playing career.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the comeback of Pjanic is being held up by Aaron Ramsey’s situation.

The former Arsenal man has thus far disappointed during the his first two seasons at the Allianz Stadium, but his departure remains unlikely this summer.

The report claims that the Wales international would only opt to leave for another top club, refusing to head towards a less glamorous destination.

As long as Ramsey remains at the club, the Bianconeri won’t be able to afford the wages of the Bosnian playmaker, especially amidst the current financial difficulties.

This scenario perhaps explains why Allegri has been testing the Welshman in the deep-lying playmaker role, as he may already know that he’s not getting reunited with Pjanic.

Thus, the report claims that this situation could in fact lead the former Roma and Lyon man towards Inter, who also showed interest in the midfielder lately.