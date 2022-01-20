Ramsey edging closer to Premier League return and Juventus identify his replacement

After two and a half years filled of disappointment, Aaron Ramsey and Juventus are finally heading towards divorce.

The former Arsenal man might have failed to produce his best football in Turin, but he remains a household name on the English shores.

Therefore, several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the situation, hoping to snatch a deal that would bring the Welshman back to England.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Crystal Palace are the current favorites to sign Ramsey before the end of the January transfer session.

The Eagles are led by another Arsenal legend in Patrick Vieira, who is the current manager of the club.

As for the Bianconeri, the source believes that they’ll be looking to replace the departing veteran with one of their young guns.

We’re talking about Nicolò Rovella, a 19-year-old midfielder owned by Juventus but currently plays on loan at Genoa.

The Italian is a youth product of the Grifone, but the Old Lady bought his contact last January and opted to keep him at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium for another 18 months.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Genoa would be willing to let the youngster leave six months prior to the expiry of his loan stint.

The Rossoblu have just appointed Alexander Blessin as their third manager this season. Thus, the German’s opinion on Rovella could play a large part in the club’s decision.