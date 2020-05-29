Ramsey: ‘Happy to have the season restart’

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey says he is looking forward to Serie A resuming and is happy with the decision to restart football.

“I feel very good,” he told Sky Sport Italia, “We’re back out on the pitch and it’s been great. Italy triggered the lockdown early, so I decided to stay here.

“Quarantine wasn’t easy, it wasn’t easy to stay indoors but luckily I was with my family, which I usually can’t do when we’re playing.

“I’m happy about the season restarting. I think that, overall, Italy has tried to respond to the pandemic the best it can.

“I believe that all the steps taken have been the right ones and now everything is getting back to normal.

“It’s also only fair that we start again. We’re happy to restart, following the safety protocols, and we’re looking forward to starting again behind closed doors and without fans.

“We’ll think about ending the season, and then we’ll see what happens.”