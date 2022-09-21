ramsey
Ramsey insists money was not a factor in joining Juventus

September 21, 2022 - 6:33 am

Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus as a free agent in 2019 after running down his contract at Arsenal.

The midfielder had been expected to stay in London considering he has spent most of his professional career with the Gunners.

However, he accepted a big-money offer from Juve and moved to Turin.

Injuries plagued his time at the club and he left them in the last transfer window after his deal was ended by mutual consent.

Many people believe Ramsey moved to Juve because of the money, but the midfielder has revealed he would have stayed at Arsenal, and he only joined the Bianconeri because there was no other offer on the table for him.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “Was the money a factor? I decided to leave because there were no offers on the table from Arsenal. There had been a lot of changes with the arrival of Emery. I don’t understand, I still don’t know exactly what it is. success.”

Juve FC Says

Ramsey was one of the worst signings we made in the last decade, not because he didn’t know how to play, but because the midfielder’s injury problems overshadowed his time at the club.

He is now looking to put them behind him to show his worth at Nice.

