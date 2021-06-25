Ramsey is determined to return to the Premier League

Aaron Ramsey is determined to earn a return to the Premier League as he continues to shine with the Wales national team in Euro 2020.

The midfielder joined Juventus from Arsenal for free in 2019 and he agreed to a mega salary deal with the Bianconeri.

He remains one of their highest earners, but the same cannot be said of his performances.

Ramsey has been plagued by injury problems and when he has played, he has been disappointing.

Juventus seems to have given up on him even though he hasn’t worked with Massimiliano Allegri yet.

The Bianconeri is open to cashing in on him and Todofichajes reports that the midfielder is also keen to leave Turin.

The report says he has interest from Premier League clubs, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The latter is leading the race, but they cannot pay his current 7m euros per season wages.

The report adds that Juve is so keen to get rid of him that they will agree to a transfer 48 hours after he reaches an agreement on personal terms with any of his suitors.

Ramsey has been doing better in terms of his fitness level at the Euros and he would probably improve next season if the Juventus medical staff can manage his fitness well.