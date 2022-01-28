Ramsey is doing his best to remain a Juventus player until the end of the season

Aaron Ramsey is one player Juventus would love to get off their wage bill for the rest of this season.

The midfielder has been told he can leave the club and Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are not interested in collecting a transfer fee from his next club.

However, the Welshman seems determined to spend the second half of this season in Turin.

The injury-prone former Arsenal star remains a liability for the Bianconeri as they seek to refresh their squad.

The club’s midfield has been a problem spot, and Ramsey could help by agreeing to join one of the many clubs that will hand him another chance to play regular football.

However, the report says he has rejected approaches from Burnley, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

It remains unclear why Ramsey would turn down these Premier League sides, but Juve cannot force the midfielder out.

It could be a very long second half of the season for him, as Max Allegri could decide not to select him for the rest of this campaign.

That should force him to consider leaving the club by the end of the season, but even that is uncertain, and he might become the next Sami Khedira on our books.