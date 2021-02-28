Ramsey issues Juventus rallying cry after Verona draw

Aaron Ramsey has urged Juventus to get over their disappointing 1-1 draw against Verona yesterday and go again on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri dropped more points in the title race against a resilient Verona side that was out to make a statement.

Having started the game with most of their key players out injured, Juve would still have expected to still get the win.

When they took the lead, Verona refused to give up and made it hard for the Bianconeri to kill off the game with their relentless attack on the Juventus team.

The Bianconeri will now look to get back to winning ways when they face Spezia on Tuesday and Ramsey claims they have to focus their attention on that game now.

He admitted that it wasn’t the result that they wanted, but that’s behind them now and they have to focus on getting something from the Tuesday encounter.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “It is not the result we wanted. Head to Tuesday to return to the road to victory.”

Spezia will be another tricky game for the Bianconeri, but it is a match that they have to win.

If they drop points yet again in that game, then they can realistically forget about winning the title unless their challengers endure an unlikely collapse.