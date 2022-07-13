Ramsey keeps frustrating Juventus as he rejects another club

Juventus is desperate to offload Aaron Ramsey in this transfer window, but it seems the midfielder is just as keen not to leave the club.

Ramsey has been on their books since 2019, but it has been a disastrous spell, and Max Allegri determined he is not good enough to play for his team last season.

The midfielder spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Rangers, with Juve hopeful he will join them permanently.

But he similarly struggled with injuries and poor form and has returned to the Allianz Stadium.

He joined their preseason training this week, now they have to find a solution for his future.

Some clubs have an interest in him, but Ramsey is turning down every one of them.

The latest team to show an attraction in his signature is Turkish side, Galatasaray, but Calciomercato claims he has rejected their advances.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey is a major problem that we need to solve in this transfer window.

It makes little sense to go into the season with him on our books, and he shouldn’t even be allowed to travel with us for preseason.

The midfielder has been a terrible buy, and we must learn from this experience never to buy an injury-prone player again.