Ramsey makes an offer to Juventus if they want him to leave

Aaron Ramsey is finally ready to leave Juventus after he couldn’t make his transfer to Rangers permanent.

The midfielder has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, and Juve hoped he would become their next midfield star when he first moved to the club.

That never happened because injuries ravaged his tenure at the club, and he spent much of the time he was fit on the bench.

The Bianconeri sent him out on loan to Rangers in the January transfer window, hoping he would do well and earn a permanent move there, but that never happened.

The club wants to terminate his contract now, and he is willing to cut short his miserable time in Italy for a fee.

Football Italia reports that Juve is not prepared to pay him more than €2m, but the former Arsenal man has asked the club to hand him €4m, and he will leave.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that we have to allow Ramsey to go with a payoff, but the Welshman has been nothing but a liability at this club, and we have no other choice than to allow him to leave now.

His departure will free up space on our wage bill and in the dressing room for a new player that can deliver the goods for us.