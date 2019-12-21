Ramsey: ‘My first chance to win with Juventus’

Juventus players have given their assessment of tomorrow’s Supercoppa Italia final against Lazio with Aaron Ramsey declaring: “I’m excited, this is the first opportunity for me to win something here at Juventus.”

The match kicks off at 16:45 GMT with the Bianconeri looking to get revenge for their recent defeat at the hands of the Biancocelesti.

Speaking to Juventus.com, the players offered their thoughts on what will be a tough and exciting fixture.

Danilo

“Honestly, I’m very excited: I’ve won a lot in my career, but every trophy is important. In order to win tomorrow we will have to be concentrated, play our football and stay focused.”

Paulo Dybala

“We are well, and we excited, we want to play this match. It’s a final and we know what it means to play it, we’ll do our best. The fans at Saudi Arabia? They are very passionate and kind, I always felt comfortable here.”

Aaron Ramsey

“This is the first opportunity for me to win something here at Juve so I am very excited. The team is doing well after the last few games, but Lazio is a very strong opponent. It will be a difficult match, in which we will have to focus on our qualities.”

Wojciech Szczęsny

“Lazio, in this moment, is one of the best Italian teams, so it won’t be easy. However, we are growing, it is a match that sees two in form teams come together. We have confidence, but we know we will have to give our best.”